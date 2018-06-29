Over two pounds of methamphetamine seized by Streets Crimes Division Thursday

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image License

SAN ANGELO, TX - Over recent months, Investigators with the San Angelo Police Department’s Street Crimes Division (SCD) have been investigating suspects reportedly involved in the distribution of methamphetamine in and around San Angelo.

On Thursday, June 27, 2018, members of the Street Crimes Division directed a K-9 Unit’s traffic stop on a vehicle, which led to the discovery of over one pound of suspected methamphetamine, a quantity of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia consistent with the distribution of illegal narcotics.

The Department’s Patrol Division, K-9 Division, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Drug Enforcement Administration San Antonio assisted with the investigation.

In a separate Street Crimes Division investigation, investigators developed information about a San Angelo man that was reportedly transporting large quantities of Methamphetamine into our community.

On Thursday, June 27, 2018, members of the Division conducted a follow-up investigation, which led to the discovery and seizure of approximately one pound of suspected methamphetamine.

The Department’s K-9 Unit and Investigators with the Texas department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigations Division assisted with the investigation.

The suspects involved in both investigations were not arrested due to pending Federal prosecution.

Information courtesy of the San Angelo Police Department

