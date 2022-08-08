SAN ANGELO, Texas — The D.E.S.K. organization (Donate Educational Supplies for Kids) distributed over $72,000 in cash via Walmart and Sam’s gift cards to 24 campuses of the San Angelo Independent School District.

D.E.S.K. was able to collect 72 packed boxes and tote bags filled with school supplies and thousands of dollars in cash during this past weekend’s 2022 Tax-Free Weekend School Supply Drive in partnership with the San Angelo Walmart store locations.

D.E.S.K. has been able to provide over $923,000 and many thousands of school supply items in the past 19 years of operation and sponsors several events throughout the year such as YMCA Children’s Fair, San Angelo Gives, Golf Tournament at the San Angelo Country Club, an Online Auction, Supply Drives, and the upcoming Decorations for DESK Sale (starting December 3, 2022).

The D.E.S.K. mission is “To insure all SAISD students have the necessary school supplies to facilitate learning;” the motto is “No child deserves an empty desk.”

According to D.E.S.K, over 60% of the SAISD students are on some type of free or assisted lunch program. “These are the children we aim to provide school supplies for, ” said D.E.S.K., ” Funds we raise go directly to purchasing items on school supply lists so children can acquire the things they need to get an education, no questions asked.”