SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo’s first-ever Tamale Festival was held on Saturday, Jan 7 at Art in Uncommon Places.

Vendors from San Angelo and Odessa set up booths within the outdoor art museum which offered shopping and live music. Awards were given out, crowning the best tamales at the festival and a chain for a tamale-eating competition.

Co-founders Luis Urteaga and Leo say their hope is to continue promoting Hispanic culture.

“A lot of people realize there is a variety of tamales. This year, we had a couple and hopefully next year, we will have more,” said Urteaga. ” What people do not realize is that there are other Mexican holidays like the wise men, which we brought in and hope to continue to do once a year.”

As mentioned, the three wise men did show up and handed gifts to the children of San Angelo.