SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) is accepting applications for this year’s Agricultural Conservation grant. Selected winners of the grant will receive a portion of the 1.2 million dollars available.

Agricultural Conservation Team member Antonio Delgado says they, “give it to political subdivisions that are then funneled down to actual producers to implement irrigation conservation strategies.”

The TWDB, over the last 10 years, has conserved over 621 thousand acre-feet which is equivalent to 310,500 Olympic-sized swimming pools worth of water.

Delgado says, “If you, a person are interested, you would want to contact one of those political subdivisions which would most likely if you’re an agricultural area is going to be around or a conservation district.”

This way if money is allocated to the conservation district, it can be used to fund projects throughout the district.