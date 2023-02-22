SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo’s Water Plant is conducting emergency repairs on one of its high-service pumps. Once water is treated, it is pumped through the high-service pumps and sent out across the city.

There are eight service pumps in total but work in tandem with one another so it makes for four pumps and four backups.

The project is already in motion as High Service Pump #5 has been hauled away from the plant.

The new service pump will be 30-feet in length to replace the old pump and will help to pump water to the entire city.