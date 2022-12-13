SAN ANGELO, Texas — December 12 is a day that millions of Catholics celebrate to pay tribute to the Lady of Guadalupe, which includes citizens in San Angelo.

The day is a national holiday in Mexico, and to celebrate, citizens took part in a parade that started at the San Angelo Fairgrounds and ended at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, where organizers gave out awards which includes ‘Best Decorated Float’.

“Today is a day to celebrate Our Lady of Guadalupe feast,” said Father Juan Lopez-Cortes. “It is a wonderful celebration for all of us.”

Following the parade, people gathered at St. Joseph’s for an evening festival.