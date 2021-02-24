Organizations overcome Covid-19 fundraising obstacles

SAN ANGELO, Texas - When you think of Black History Month, you think of the countless names mentioned in the history books or by word of mouth. Not only are there endless African American public figures to admire, but also everyday people. Lone Star Middle School assistant principal LaTonia Sutton is a prime example as she continues to impact students.

“I have a full campus, and I can help those kids and support them through any type of crisis," Sutton said. "I thoroughly love encouraging students to strive for excellence. Sometimes it gets on their nerves a little bit, but I do all that I can to help them get through the challenging situations that they have to face.”