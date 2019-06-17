Open Arms offers free STD testing to start off pride week 2019

SAN ANGELO, TX – Pride Week 2019 is underway and the Open Arms Rape Crisis Center and LGBTQ+ Services for San Angelo have partnered with the state to offer help. The Texas Department of State Health Services conducted free HIV and AIDS testing on June 17, 2019.

If those wishing to get tested were to go to a hospital for the same testing it could cost up to $200. Regardless of when, it is important to get tested and know your status. While all sexually active individuals are technically at risk for STDs, CDC statistics indicate risk for those in LGBTQ+ demographics are higher.

“A very interesting statistic is [that] for 14 year olds to 25 year olds, [while] they make up about a quarter of the U.S. population, they account for at least 50% of the new cases of STDs,” said Lanie Rogers, the LGBTQ+ Services Advocate with Open Arms. “It’s important especially for the LGBT community, especially for men who have sex with men to get tested. It is believed that there is a higher rate among them, especially coming up in the Latinex community it’s becoming on the rise.”

There are several key things to keep in mind. Treatment and prevention have come a long way. For prevention there is PrEP, which helps reduce your chances of contracting HIV. For treatment, within 72 hours, there is PEP. PEP should be used only in emergencies. For more information visit the CDC HIV information page.

