Ongoing search for local man at the San Angelo State Park: What we know so far

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On July 29, 2021, The Vape Stop posted on their Facebook page that a man with ties to the shop had not been seen or heard from since the afternoon of July 28, 2021.

A portion of that post reads: “If anyone has seen Darren Corley please contact the police. He has been missing for more than 24 hrs now and his vehicle was found at San Angelo state park (South side entrance). He said he was going jogging/cross country yesterday afternoon 07/28 Wednesday at the San Angelo State Park and then went missing. We all are very concerned about him. *Contact the San Angelo police department if you have any information.*”

Originally, some said the public was invited to participate in a search party however, local law enforcement agencies are asking the public to stay away from the area.

The San Angelo State Park also issued a closure notice on their Facebook page on July 29, 2021.

Their message states: “Due to ongoing search and rescue efforts, San Angelo State Park will be closed to day use visitors until further notice. Overnight guests will still be allowed in. We will be running air patrol, canines, mounted officers and foot patrol throughout the day Friday. Thank you very much for your understanding and patience. I apologize for any inconvenience this may be causing.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.