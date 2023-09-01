SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The College Hills Boulevard reconstruction project and the Howard Street project have been in full swing for a while now, with both projects having updates recently posted by the City of San Angelo on Friday, Aug. 1. Here’s what progress has been made and what the City’s next steps in the roadmap of completing them are.

The intersection of Oxford Drive and College Hills Boulevard, which has been closed due to the reconstruction project in the area, has been reopened for use. The intersection was closed to allow workers to lay pavement on College Hills Boulevard. Below are photos taken during the paving process:

The intersection of College Hills Boulevard and Sunset Drive will be closed through Oct. 3 for stormwater, water utility and concrete pavement installation as part of the reconstruction project.

The location of the College Hills Boulevard and Sunset Drive intersection. Image courtesy of Google.

Meanwhile, the Howard Street project will see another closure from Monday, Sept. 4, to Monday, Sept. 11. The closure will be on Howard Street and span from Chapman Street to Greenwood Street. Through-traffic will be permitted on Chapman and Greenwood Street, but not on Wilson Street. The roads will be reopened to traffic at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, before being closed again on Monday, Sept. 11, for the remainder of construction.

The general location of the next Howard Street closure. Image courtesy of Google.

The completion date for the Howard Street project is set to occur sometime in spring 2024. Future block closures will be announced when available.