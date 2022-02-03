SAN ANGELO, Texas – The winter storm that has hit the area comes less than two weeks before the anniversary of the winter storm of 2021. We continue to monitor the conditions now, as we reflect on the upcoming one-year anniversary of what some called “2021 Snowmageddon or Snowpocalypse.”

The crisis began for San Angelo nearly a week before the winter storm rolled in. On February 8, 2021, The City of San Angelo issued a “DO NOT USE” water advisory after some residents of the PaulAnn area complained of an odor in their water.

Citizens were urged not to drink or use tap water from the affected area for any purpose. Later, the City of San Angelo added more water systems to the advisory. The areas included:

Turquoise Water

Concho Rural Water Pecan Creek

City of Miles

Twin Buttes Water System

Concho Rural Water Grape Creek

Water Wagon Water Hauling Service

Goodfellow AFR

Red Creek MUD

Concho Rural Water — Water Hauling

Original Services Water Hauler

Millersview-Doole Water System

The water crisis was ongoing when the winter storm hit much of Texas on February 14, 2021.

With over 300,000 AEP customers without power due to the storm, on February 15, 2021, ERCOT instructed AEP Texas and other electric utilities to shed additional load from their systems in order for crews to repair damages that caused initial outages. This brought the number of outages for AEP Texas to over 400,000.

Locally, the City of San Angelo started to experience water main breaks. With original water issues already leaving San Angelo residents of the PaulAnn area without drinking water, breaks in water mains caused some residents to experience low water pressure. To conserve water still available, the city asked residents to turn off dripping faucets even though many were left without electricity or heat in freezing temperatures.

Though crews began working to repair these pipes, a boil water notice was issued for the city due to contamination from the broken pipes.

However, water was not quickly returned as residential water usage prevented re-pressurization of water lines. A statement from the City of San Angelo explains, “Based on information provided by the Water Utilities Department, the usage of water from areas of town that have water are preventing the City from pressurizing the lines, despite repairs to ongoing leaks.”

The storm had unexpected impacts on residents as well. Unleaded gas prices increased from $2.18 to $2.24 at one point.

The community has not experienced the same impacts from this storm as it had in 2021, but AEP says there are currently 2,500 customers without power in the San Angelo Area.