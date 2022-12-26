SAN ANGELO, Texas — The wait to have a third operating McDonald’s in San Angelo is now over.

On Friday, December 23, the McDonald’s located at 1802 South Bryant Blvd. opened its doors. Although this restaurant is one of three McDonald’s that are opened in San Angelo, this location is the fourth of the golden arch franchise in town.

According to previous reports from the Concho Valley Homepage, a submission of $750,000 was made in May 2022 for the construction of this restaurant where a Stripes convenience store was formerly located.

The McDonald’s on Southwest Boulevard is still closed temporarily as construction continues. This McDonald’s location was closed around June, according to previous reports.