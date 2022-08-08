SAN ANGELO, Texas — One person was injured on Monday afternoon after a pickup truck crashed through the front of Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Southwest Boulevard.

According to police, a customer who was returning a white Ram 1500 pickup truck on Monday afternoon, August 8, 2022, was unable to shift the truck into ‘park’, possibly due to a mechanical malfunction. The malfunction caused the truck to spin its wheels and crash through the front of the building.

Police say a person inside the Enterprise received a non-incapacitating leg injury during the crash.

Police are still in the process of investigating the crash. No citations have been issued.