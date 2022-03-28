SAN ANGELO, Texas — One driver has been sent to the hospital following a major rollover crash at the intersection of West Beauregard Avenue and Koenigheim Street this morning.

Police on the scene say the crash happened shortly after 11 am this morning, Monday, March 28, 2022, when the driver of a red Ford SUV was traveling north on Koenigheim when another driver tried to turn left onto Beauregard, crossing into their lane. The collision caused the red SUV to roll onto its side near the intersection.

Concho Valley Homepage staff on the scene say first responders had to cut away the top of the overturned SUV to safely extract the driver before transporting them to the hospital.

The driver who changed lanes and collided with the red SUV is being cited for an unsafe movement to the left.

*Correction: The citation issued was originally published as “illegal lane change.” Police cited the driver for an unsafe movement to the left. This article has been updated to reflect the correction