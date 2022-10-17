SAN ANGELO, Texas — One driver was sent to the hospital after a possible break failure caused a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of South Jackson St. and University Dr. on Monday afternoon.

According to police on the scene, the driver of a blue Ford Expedition was traveling east on University Dr. when, according to the driver, the truck’s brakes failed and it slid into the intersection.

The Expedition collided with a blue Dodge Ram pickup traveling south through the intersection on Jackson. Police say the force of the collision caused the pickup to then hit a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer that was stopped at one of the intersection’s stop signs.

The driver of the Trailblazer was transported to Shannon with what police say were minor injuries. Officers don’t yet know if citations will be issued due to the possibility of equipment malfunction.