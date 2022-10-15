SAN ANGELO, Texas — One person was reportedly hospitalized after a motorcycle crash on Knickerbocker Road in San Angelo on Saturday night, October 15, 2022.

According to Concho Valley Homepage staff on the scene, the crash appears to have involved a car and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was seen being treated by first responders and transported away from the scene in an ambulance.

Photos from the scene show significant front-end damage to a compact sedan and the presence of San Angelo Fire Department first responders. At the time of reporting, all four lanes of traffic on Knickerbocker Road were closed.

The San Angelo Police Department issued a Nixle alert just before 8:30 p.m. asking drivers to avoid the area of Knickerbocker Road near the Stadium Lanes shopping center for the next several hours.

This is a developing story. Stick with Concho Valley Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.