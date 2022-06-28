SAN ANGELO, Texas — One person has been hospitalized after a crash involving another driver who failed to yield the right of way on Tuesday afternoon.

According to officers with the San Angelo Police Department, the driver of a black Chevrolet Tahoe failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign at the intersection of West Twohig Avenue and South Abe Street. An oncoming hit the Chevy Tahoe in the intersection.

The driver of the Buick has been sent to Shannon Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. The driver of the Tahoe has been cited for failure to yield the right of way from a stop sign.