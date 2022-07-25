SAN ANGELO, Texas — One person was hospitalized after a crash near the intersection of South Jackson Street and Knickerbocker Avenue on Monday afternoon.

According to police on the scene, the driver of a brown Honda SUV was traveling north on S. Jackson Street and failed to yield the right of way while turning left into a private drive. The Honda crashed into a black Mazda SUV that was headed in the opposite direction on S. Jackson.

Police say the Honda’s passenger was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver was cited with Failure to yield the right of way while turning left.