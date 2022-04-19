SAN ANGELO, Texas — A rollover crash on South Chadbourne Street on Tuesday afternoon sent one person to the hospital.

According to the San Angelo Police Department, a woman driving a maroon Chevrolet Silverado left the roadway near the 2200 block of South Chadbourne Street after failing to control the vehicle’s speed shortly before 4:00 this afternoon, Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

When officers arrived at the scene of the crash, the driver was standing next to the truck. The crash is currently under investigation and citations have yet to be issued.

Police say the woman was transported to Shannon Medical Center. The extent of her injuries is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Stick with Concho Valley Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.