SAN ANGELO, Texas — One driver was sent to the hospital on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, after a crash near the intersection of Austin St and Ave. K in San Angelo.

According to police, the crash happened after the driver of a white Ford Expedition traveling west on Ave. K failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign. A silver Mitsubishi Eclipse traveling south on Austin street collided with the Expedition in the intersection.

The driver of the Eclipse was transported to the hospital with minor injuries following the crash.

The driver of the Expedition was given a citation for failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign and the driver of the Eclipse was cited for driving without a driver’s license.

