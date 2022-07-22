SAN ANGELO, Texas — One person is in the hospital following a motorcycle crash in northeast San Angelo on Friday afternoon.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Armstrong Street and East 19th Street on Friday afternoon, July 22, 2022, in response to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a Jeep SUV. When they arrived on the scene, officers found the motorcycle rider unconscious but breathing.

The rider has been transported to Shannon Medical Center for what police say are potentially serious injuries. The driver of the Jeep remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigating officers.

Police say that there may have been a traffic violation against the Jeep by the rider of the motorcycle, but no citations have yet been issued as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.