SAN ANGELO, Texas — One person has been hospitalized after a collision at the intersection of Howard and Freeland.

According to officers on the scene, the collision between the white Chevy Silverado (eastbound on Freeland) and a White Dodge pickup (northbound on Howard) was caused by disregarding a red light.

It is unknown at this time which driver ran the red light and a passenger of the Dodge pickup has been transported to the hospital for minor injuries.