SAN ANGELO, Texas — One driver is in the hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the frontage road of Highway 67 in San Angelo on Tuesday morning.

According to officers with the San Angelo Police Department, the driver of a white Chevrolet pickup truck tried to make a right turn at the 3600 block of the frontage road of U.S. Highway 67. When the driver realized there was no way to make a right turn at that location, police say the driver then tried to make a left turn from the right lane in front of an oncoming Dodge pickup with a cattle trailer.

Police say both drivers sustained non-incapacitating injuries. The driver of the Dodge was taken to the hospital for further treatment. The driver of the Chevrolet was released at the scene.