SAN ANGELO, Texas – On July 28th at approximately 3:13 a.m. the San Angelo Police Department was dispatched to Stripes on South Abe Street in reference to a robbery that was in progress.

When officers arrived on scene they found that the suspect, Nathaniel Lohman, had fled the scene on foot. A perimeter was quickly established around the area in order to locate Lohman.

The San Angelo Police Department says Lohman was found in the 1200 block of South Abe Street in the backyard of a residence.

Upon further investigation, it was found that Lohman had physically assaulted the female cashier before stealing $300 in cash and $140 in merchandise. Lohman then fled the scene on foot according to bystanders.

The cashier was transported to Shannon Medical center in a private vehicle for minor injuries from the assault.

Lohman was charged with Robbery and transported to the Tom Green County Jail.

All cash and merchandise were recovered.