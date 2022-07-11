SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Municipal Pool will officially be opening tomorrow!

The pool is located at 18 E. Avenue A will be open for public swimming from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays through Labor Day and will be closed every Monday for maintenance.

Admission is $5 per person for ages 3-64, $3 for ages 65+ and ages 2 and younger are free. 

Pool party reservations will be accepted beginning Wednesday, July 13. Reservations must be made between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday in the Recreation offices in Santa Fe Crossing, 702 S. Chadbourne St. 

Private parties: 

·         1-100 people: $250 

·         101-200 people: $350 

·         201-300 people: $450 

·         301-400 people: $550 

A $100 deposit is also required, plus the initial fee stated above. All fees are due when the reservation is made. Cancellation fees may apply. 

Semi-private party rentals 

Semi-private parties, during which the pool remains open to the public, cost $20 per hour plus $3 per person. There is a two-hour minimum for semi-private parties. 

All fees are due when the reservation is made. Cancellation fees may apply.

For more information contact Brent Casey, Recreation Manager Brent.casey@cosatx.us or 325-657-4450 