SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Municipal Pool will officially be opening tomorrow!

The pool is located at 18 E. Avenue A will be open for public swimming from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays through Labor Day and will be closed every Monday for maintenance.

Admission is $5 per person for ages 3-64, $3 for ages 65+ and ages 2 and younger are free.

Pool party reservations will be accepted beginning Wednesday, July 13. Reservations must be made between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday in the Recreation offices in Santa Fe Crossing, 702 S. Chadbourne St.

Private parties:

· 1-100 people: $250

· 101-200 people: $350

· 201-300 people: $450

· 301-400 people: $550



A $100 deposit is also required, plus the initial fee stated above. All fees are due when the reservation is made. Cancellation fees may apply.

Semi-private party rentals

Semi-private parties, during which the pool remains open to the public, cost $20 per hour plus $3 per person. There is a two-hour minimum for semi-private parties.

All fees are due when the reservation is made. Cancellation fees may apply.

For more information contact Brent Casey, Recreation Manager Brent.casey@cosatx.us or 325-657-4450