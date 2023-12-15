SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Officers of the San Angelo Police Department aided the driver of a truck in replacing his tire after a rear-end collision on Loop 306 in front of the Central High School campus sent the vehicle sliding off the roadway early morning on Friday, Dec. 15.

Though the incident occurred on Loop 306, the truck skidded down the median to the intersection of Caddo Street and Locust Street, coming to a final stop directly in front of the high school.

The approximate location of the truck’s final stop. Image courtesy of Google.

According to our reporter at the scene, the collision happened after the driver of a car traveling on Loop 306 struck the rear of a truck, sending the vehicle sliding off the road.

The involved truck suffered a flat tire, which the San Angelo Police Department helped to replace. The car that rear-ended the truck suffered damage to its front bumper.

After arriving at the scene, officers quickly set to work on gathering information about the collision and assisting the drivers. School Resources Officers Reyes and R. Ramirez and Patrol Officer Ratcliff aided the truck driver in getting back on the road by replacing the flat tire.

It is unknown whether a citation has been issued at this time.