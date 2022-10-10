Correction: A previous version of this story contained a misspelling of Zapata’s first name. The article has been updated to reflect the correct spelling.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Former San Angelo Police Department officer Jayson Zapata, who was arrested and accused of theft at a Walmart, has resigned from the department.

According to a statement from SAPD Chief of Police Frank Carter, Zapata resigned on Friday, Oct. 7 while the internal investigation was ongoing. Carter continues and states that he fully intended on terminating Zapata’s employment if the internal investigation had sustained the allegations.

Carter says that the criminal investigation will be sent to the Tom Green County Attorney’s Office.

“It is very important to me for the citizens of this community to know that this type of conduct will not be taken lightly and will not be tolerated,” says Carter.

Zapata was booked in the Tom Green County Detention Center on Tuesday, Oct. 4 and was charged with theft between $100-$750, he has since been released on a $500 bond.