BRADY, Texas – The Western Group announced the formation of Odyssey Design and Manufacturing Inc. in Brady, making it the sixth business to join the growing roster of companies in the gas transportation and equipment manufacturing industries.

A release from Odyssey shares that its location between San Angelo and Austin is a central location for the industries it serves.

President Mark Griffin

“Odyssey will be focused on transport trailers,” says Mark Griffin, president. “This includes gas transport units equipped with carbon composite pressure vessels—across a variety of sizes and designs—along with trailers for oilfield equipment and basic containers.”

This new addition to the family-owned Western Group will offer consultation, design, manufacture, and repair of trailer chassis. These repairs are specifically trailers used to transport intermodal shipping containers, compressed gas, and other heavy equipment.

Odyssey shares the current demand for shipping container transport is well-documented. This business provides a vital U.S. manufacturing source for the trailer chassis needed to haul these ISO-approved containers.

“Demand is far outstripping supply right now,” Griffin says. “We are ramping up full operations immediately to meet that demand.”

Western Group is able to bring substantial expertise in the mass production of custom chassis and trailers because of the more than 250 years of experience in transportation the team has.

“We can design and produce almost anything a customer might want or need,” Griffin adds.