SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The intersection of S. Oakes St. and College Ave. will be converted to a 4-way stop on Monday, May 1, 2023, for what could be a months-long utility construction project.

Oakes St. and College Ave. intersection

The City says stop signs will be placed at all four corners for the project’s duration, which could be ongoing for several months. The project does not have a timeline for its completion.