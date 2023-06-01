SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A San Angelo apartment complex for seniors that is re-branding with new managers celebrated with a ribbon-cutting with the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce Concho Cadre on June 1.

The low-income facility known as Plaza del Sol on Oake Grove Boulevard is now Oak Grove Senior Apartments.

“Our company takes a lot of pride in helping enhance the lives of low-income seniors,” said community director Dawn Gustavus. “That’s our main priority is to community and to have a good place for our seniors to come and live.”