SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — O.H. Ivie produced its ninth Legacy Lunker of the year on February 17, 2023 as the lake continues to produce massive largemouth bass at a record pace.

Angler Matthew Carlson reeled in 13.29-pound ShareLunker 643 to become the ninth angler to submit a fish from O.H. Ivie this season. His catch also boosted the overall season total to 11 Legacy Class fish according to Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPWL).

Angler Matthew Carlson put another ShareLunker on the list for O.H. Ivie this season, ShareLunker 643 weighed in at 13.29 pounds.

“O.H. Ivie Lake is one of the best bass fishing locations in the nation,” said Natalie Goldstrohm, Toyota ShareLunker program coordinator. “This reservoir continues to produce Lunker after Lunker. It is no surprise that Matthew [Carlson] picked this spot for a chance to catch a fish of a lifetime.”

Carlson was brought to Texas from Johnstown, Colorado in search of a Legacy Class Lunker. He isn’t the only one drawn into O.H. Ivie though, Yah-Tsheng Moua of Spokane, Washington landed his catch of a lifetime with ShareLunker 639 on February 5, 2023. O.H. Ivie has quickly become a destination fishery for anglers throughout the country.

The owner of 14.76-pound ShareLunker 636 and two Legend Class Lunkers, Dalton Smith and Carlson had been fishing together before deciding to break for lunch. At the last moment however they decided to try one more spot before heading in.

“It had been kind of a slow morning fishing so when we get to the spot, Dalton [Smith] says man that’s a ShareLunker if you can get it to bite,” said Carlson. “He let me know where to cast and I dropped the lure in the right spot. The fish went up to take it and it was incredible from that point on.”

Carlson got the ball rolling to submit his new personal best catch to the Toyota ShareLunker program. He had caught three largemouth bass in the 10-pound range but none in the teens prior to Friday according to TPWL.

“This whole ShareLunker program has been quite the experience,” said Carlson. “Coming from Colorado, the way Texas has managed this program has been exceptional. The proof is in the pudding with everything that the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is doing with the ShareLunker program. If more people would adopt this, we could share this kind of fishing nationwide. TPWD staff and everyone involved did an outstanding job and making sure the fish was taken care of was the top priority.”

O.H. Ivie is only three entries away from matching its 2021 and 2022 collection season totals of 12 with roughly half the season remaining. Since January 2021, O.H. Ivie has generated a combined total of 33 Legacy fish and their data indicate none are recaptures from previous seasons, but some genetics data are still pending.

During the first three months of the season (January through March), anglers who reel in a 13-plus pound bass can loan it to TPWD for the ShareLunker selective breeding and stocking program. These anglers call the ShareLunker hotline at (903) 681-0550 to report their catch 24/7 through March 31. Once a Lunker is reeled in, anglers need to enter the catch data on the Toyota ShareLunker mobile app – available for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play — or on the Toyota ShareLunker online app at TexasSharelunker.com.