SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Warmer temperatures were expected in San Angelo and across the Concho Valley and West Central Texas as the last of a winter storm left the region on Thursday morning, February 2, 2023.

CC National Weather Service, San Angelo

According to statements issued by the National Weather Service in San Angelo, some light freezing rain could linger in the region as temperatures climb on Thursday. Reporting by the Texas Department of Transportation showed that ice remained on many roadways in San Angelo and throughout the greater West Central Texas Region shortly after 7:00 a.m.

NWS said that warming afternoon temperatures were expected to melt ice in the region but that the return of freezing temperatures overnight could mean the return of ice patches on roads until early Friday morning, February 3rd.

Schools, businesses and institutions across the Concho Valley announced they would be closed on Thursday because of the possibility of icy and dangerous driving conditions through the morning.

According to the NWS statement, temperatures were expected to warm over the weekend. Highs in the 50s and 60s were forecast for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with lows between the 20s and 30s through the weekend.