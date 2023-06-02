SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The National Weather Service has issued several warnings for counties across the Concho Valley on June 2 including a tornado warning and a dust storm warning.

A tornado warning was issued for Crockett County until 7 p.m. The NWS warns of potential of tennis ball-sized hail. Citizens are advised to take cover now.

A flood advisory was also issued for Crockett County until 8:45 p.m.

A dust storm warning for Tom Green County until 6:30 p.m. A post made on social media by the NWS of San Angelo and Abilene shares that a wind gust of 62 mph was recorded at the San Angelo airport. These wind gusts could cause low visibility from blowing dust and could blow around objects outside.

Irion County, Tom Green County, Crockett County, Schleicher County and Sutton County were all issued a high wind warning. NWS shares that southeast winds are expected to be between 35 to 45 mph with wind gusts up to 60 mph. This warning is issued until 9 p.m.

