SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service warned of the possibility of severe thunderstorms through much of West Central Texas, including the Concho Valley, on Tuesday morning, March 29, 2022.

Courtesy: The National Weather Service

According to a forecast issued by NWS, the greatest chance for severe thunderstorms will begin on Tuesday night after sunset for areas stretching from Sutton County in the south to Throckmorton County in the north, and from as far west as Crockett County to San Saba County in the east.

The storms bring with them the possibility of golfball-sized hail and 60–70 miles-per-hour winds. The NWS says there is a low chance for tornadoes.