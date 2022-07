SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service released their ‘Drought Monitor’ report on Thursday.



To no one’s surprise, it is dry in the Concho Valley.

Graphic Courtesy of US National Weather Service Abilene/San Angelo

San Angelo currently sits in the D3 category of ‘Extreme Drought’ while Abilene and areas east of Junction are under the D4 category of ‘Exceptional Drought’. Ozona has the best conditions, currently under the D0 category of ‘Abnormally Dry’.



Look at the graphic below on ways to conserve water.