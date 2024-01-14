SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — As temperatures drop outside and the rush to prepare the house and gather needed items for the conditions ensues, some people do not put much thought into what they are wearing to protect themselves from the elements.

The National Weather Service shared some tips on making sure you and your loved ones are dressed appropriately for cold temperatures and winter weather.

When going outside, the NWS stated it is important to check the temperature and for wind chills. Even if you do not plan on going outside, people should dress according to the weather.

Winter Dress Infographic courtesy of the National Weather Service.

As temperatures get lower, more layers should be put on to help keep warm and add protection from frostbite and hyperthermia. After all, putting on too many layers can never hurt when exposed to cold weather.

The NWS shared people should cover as much exposed skin as possible with hats, mittens and water-resistant boots. While outside, be cautious and check your and your loved one’s ear lobes, fingertips and toes for frostbite.

According to the CDC, frostbite can happen within minutes, causing hands, fingers and toes to turn red, white or grayish-yellow. Depending on the severity, people can start to lose feeling in the areas affected. Those who have frostbite should go inside immediately and start warming up the area with warm water or body heat. Do not expose the skin to hot water, a heater a fireplace as it can burn easily. Seek immediate medical attention for severe frostbite.

The NWS encourages people to be on the lookout for signs of hyperthermia alongside frostbite. Symptoms of hyperthermia include:

Body temperature less the 95 degrees

Confusion

Difficulty speaking

Shivering

Sleepiness

Stiff muscles

If it is possible, the NWS encourages people to adjust their schedule during the coldest part of the day so that they are not exposed to cold temperatures for long periods of time.

