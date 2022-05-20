SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service in San Angelo is forecasting a much cooler weekend and a possibility for beneficial rain early next week.

According to updates posted on the NWS website, a cold front is expected to move through the Concho Valley and West Central Texas on Saturday, May 21, 2022, which will significantly lower temperatures across the region. NWS estimates temperatures may drop to the mid-70s.

NWS also says rain chances will increase on Sunday, with the highest chances for rain coming around lunchtime on Monday. The agency says the amount of rainfall residents can expect to see next week is still uncertain but says there is increasing confidence the area will see what they call “beneficial rain” — or rain that may help to improve the drought conditions the region has been facing for months.

Temperatures remain unseasonably high on Friday and many areas in the region are still under Red Flag Warnings with what the NWS is calling “critical fire weather”. Temperatures throughout the Concho Valley are expected to exceed triple-digits through the rest of Friday.