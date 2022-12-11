SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service Abilene/San Angelo KSJT radar is currently down due to maintenance issues.

NWS technicians are currently working to amend the issues and stated there isn’t any predicted precipitation for today, December 11, 2022, and wanted to remind the community there are plenty of surrounding ones to use in case of any type of weather.

159 WSR-88D Weather Radars are operated by the NWS and DOD throughout the United States, as well as on several strategic military bases in Japan and South Korea. This is done in the case one radar goes down the surrounding radars, in addition to our other tools, will continue full operations.

CC NWS

