SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service placed more than 20 counties in the region under a Winter Weather Advisory this morning, warning of possible freezing rain and ice accumulation overnight.
According to information from the National Weather Service, 23 counties in West Central Texas should prepare for a mix of freezing rain and sleet starting at 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 22, 2022.
The advisory also states there is a potential for ice accumulation on roadways as temperatures drop.
Counties included in the Winter Weather Advisory
- Fisher
- Nolan
- Sterling
- Coke
- Runnels
- Irion
- Tom Green
- Concho
- Schleicher
- Sutton
- Haskell
- Throckmorton
- Jones
- Shackelford
- Taylor
- Callahan
- Coleman
- Brown
- McCulloch
- San Saba
- Menard
- Kimble
- Mason
According to NWS, the advisory is expected to end at noon on Wednesday.