SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service placed more than 20 counties in the region under a Winter Weather Advisory this morning, warning of possible freezing rain and ice accumulation overnight.

According to information from the National Weather Service, 23 counties in West Central Texas should prepare for a mix of freezing rain and sleet starting at 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 22, 2022.

23 counties have been placed under a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 3:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Courtesy: National Weather Service

The advisory also states there is a potential for ice accumulation on roadways as temperatures drop.

Counties included in the Winter Weather Advisory

Fisher

Nolan

Sterling

Coke

Runnels

Irion

Tom Green

Concho

Schleicher

Sutton

Haskell

Throckmorton

Jones

Shackelford

Taylor

Callahan

Coleman

Brown

McCulloch

San Saba

Menard

Kimble

Mason

According to NWS, the advisory is expected to end at noon on Wednesday.