SAN ANGELO, Texas — Winter isn’t quite finished with West Central Texas yet. According to the National Weather Service, Concho Valley residents can expect a cold, blustery day followed by a hard freeze tonight.

According to a forecast issued by NWS this morning, Friday, March 11, 2022, West Central Texas can expect cold temperatures throughout the day, along with a light wintry mix that may lead to some icy patches on roads. Temperatures through most of the day are expected to be in the 30s, with wind chills that range from 10 to 15 degrees.

Courtesy: National Weather Service

Temperatures are expected to decrease even more overnight, with temperatures falling into the low 20s for San Angelo and down into the teens for other parts of the Concho Valley. Clear skies are expected through the hard freeze with little expectation of precipitation.