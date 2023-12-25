SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Today is Christmas, and San Angelo can look forward to cool temperatures and sunny skies to celebrate Santa’s arrival.

According to the National Weather Service, West Texas is expected to receive 10-20 mph winds from north to northwest throughout the morning. These winds will drop to 5-15 mph during the afternoon hours.

Across the western parts of the Lone Star State, cities are projected to see cooler weather. The National Weather Service has estimated afternoon highs ranging from 48-54 F, with colder temperatures tending to stay toward the northern portion of West Texas.

The skies are also expected to clear to make way for the sun, a trend that started on Christmas Eve after storms swept through the region in the evening of Friday, Dec. 22, which carried through to the early morning of Saturday, Dec. 23.

As for San Angelo itself, the city is expected to see a 50 F afternoon high. This won’t last as night falls, however, as the National Weather Service has predicted that the town will see temperatures crawl down to 29 F with a 5 mph wind starting in the north before shifting to south-southeast.

Merry Christmas, San Angelo!