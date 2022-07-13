SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service and San Angelo Police Department have announced a heat advisory for the Concho Valley until 8 p.m. Thursday, July 14. According to the release, the heat index expected values up to 104 during the day.
Here is a link to the NWS website with more information and tips on staying safe in the heat.
