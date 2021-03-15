Numerous businesses prepare for busy St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

SAN ANGELO, Texas – St. Patrick’s Day is close at hand and many local businesses are having events throughout the week and coming weekend to celebrate. With Texas out from under the mask mandate and businesses opening up to full capacity, many are ready to celebrate over spring break, and especially the quickly approaching holiday. Health officials recognize the public’s desire to get out and socialize, but advise doing so safely and responsibly.

“The way to do it safely is to do what we’ve been doing all along, try and maintain social distancing wear a mask,” said area health authority Dr. James Vretis. “I understand you can’t wear a mask when you’re eating but, there’s no reason to change from what’s worked for us up till now. I understand bars are going to be open, restaurants will be open at full capacity, I think that’s great for our economy.”

For some local businesses like Old Central Fire Station, getting back to normal, is actually new ground. They opened right as the pandemic hit. “In April we’ll have celebrated our one year anniversary,” explained Michele Babiash, Owner of Old Central Fire Station. “We don’t really know any different than what it was like to open through covid. So we’ve been through that where it was carry out only, 25% capacity, [etc]. So we are excited for things to get back to normal.”

Some local businesses celebrating the holiday include –

– Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria & Taproom at 200 South Magdalen Street will celebrate on Wednesday, March 17 from 4-8 p.m. There will be green beer, and possibly, live music.

– Angelo Axe House at 2110 West Beauregard Avenue will offer their children’s price for all, $13.50 an hour, on March 17 and 18. There will also be free canned green beer.

– Think in a Box Escape Room at 123 East Concho Avenue will open on Wednesday, March 17 for extended hours, 12-9 p.m. Those interested are encouraged to call & book their preferred time.

In addition to typical health, drinking and safe driving reminders local health officials also point out that the pandemic is not over. “People need to remember that where we are right now is worse than where we were when we went into all the restrictions,” said Dr. Vretis. “As we’re coming down from the huge numbers we had before, the numbers we have now don’t look bad, but when we had these same numbers last spring and summer, we were horrified that we had this many people.”

Beyond standard safety practices, anyone 40 and older wishing to get vaccinated in Tom Green County can now do so. Concho Valley Homepage wishes a fun and safe St. Patrick’s Day to all.