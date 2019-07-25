Breaking News
North Side Boys & Girls Club hosts Mini Farmers Market

The Boys & Girls Club of San Angelo hosted a Mini Farmers Market Thursday morning from 9 am-11 am at the Family Dollar on Junius Street.

Club members have been working very hard to harvest peppers, eggplants, tomatoes, watermelon, and squash. They have been working with the People/Plant Connection in town and have put in the time from the beginning stages of planting seeds, to watering the soil, to now harvesting their vegetables.
The Club set up a table and displayed all of their produce for people to come and buy.

Right now, at any Family Dollar location in San Angelo, you can choose to donate $1, $2, or $3 to the San Angelo Boys & Girls Club by choosing a coupon and handing it to your cashier to be added to your purchase.

Boys & Girls Club of San Angelo has been a part of the San Angelo Community since 1965. The Boys & Girls Club of San Angelo provides after school mentoring programs in education, leadership, physical activities, arts, technology, and abstinence from at risk activities.

