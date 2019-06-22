North side Boys and Girls Club holds community gathering for Nathaniel Isaiah Lewis

Gun safety was the major topic for Friday’s community gathering at the north side Boys and Girls Club.

It comes days after a San Angelo teen died from an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

19-year-old Nathaniel Isaiah Lewis died Sunday at a home on Junius Street.

Lewis grew up going to the north side Boys and Girls club and this Friday evening’s program was in his honor.

Organizers say they want to teach students about the dangers of guns and ways to prevent other tragic accidents.

“Hey, be mindful of your choices, be mindful of what you’re doing, said Samuel Singleton, the Director of North side Boys & Girls Club, “if you do have guns in the house, store them properly. That’s the main message we are trying to bring. Just be safe if you’re around firearms and use your mental judgment in the best possible way”.

Lewis was a graduate of Lake View High School, his funeral service is scheduled in San Angelo Monday, June 24th.

