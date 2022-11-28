SAN ANGELO, Texas- The thanksgiving holiday has passed but the spirit of giving doesn’t end.

“Giving Tuesday for anyone who doesn’t know is a national day of giving. We have of course Black Friday, and Cyber Monday and after getting all your shopping done, Giving Tuesday is a great way to give back to the community and to the organizations who serve the people here,” said Ami Mizell-Flint with the San Angelo Clubhouse.

The West Texas Guidance and Counseling and the San Angelo Clubhouse are just a few of the groups that will benefit.

“Anything that you’re able to give on this special Giving Tuesday, no matter what organization your heart is desiring to give to, as a nonprofit we would be so grateful for your support,” said Tabbatha Lenard with the West Texas Guidance and Counseling.

Angelo State University will also be helping with Giving Tuesday during its annual tree-lighting event.

“What we do for giving Tuesday is focus on our students. We dedicate that day of giving to a scholarship that was created by students for students of Angelo State University.

When donating remember you can drop off gifts in person or donate financially online.