SAN ANGELO, Texas — Get your boba tea straws ready San Angelo.



Nobilitea has opened its second location in the city located at 2926 Sherwood Way. Catty-corner from The Original Henry’s Restaurant.



The location will be open today from 10-6 and will host grand opening festivities starting tomorrow, Saturday, July 16 at 8 a.m.



Check out this link from the company’s Facebook page for all the festivities and offers.