No Limits Monster Truck event at Foster Coliseum

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Saturday at Foster Communication Coliseum spectators were treated to a major monster truck and motorcycle event. According to a release, “some of the nation’s most competitive monster trucks” performed at Foster Coliseum and a pit party was held in the hour before the actual event.

This is the fourth year that the event has run in San Angelo and despite the ongoing pandemic, event participants said this was their biggest year for online ticket sales. “A year ago this is where we ended our season because this was the last show before the covid stuff hit,” said Ricky Fowler, a professional monster truck driver. “We’re fortunate to be back to work and glad it’s here in San Angelo.”

The No Limits Monster Truck lineup included car crushing, racing and wheelie contests. There were also be amateur and pro motorcycle racers. This was not only their fourth time back in San Angelo, but their first full capacity show since the pandemic began.