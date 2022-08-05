SAN ANGELO, Texas – A wanted man in Ector County was arrested when a Tom Green County Sheriff’s Deputy seized 9 pounds of marijuana after going 21 miles per hour over the speed limit in a work zone on U.S. Highway 87 on August 4th.

Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office Corporal B. Webster was working in a work zone on U.S. Highway 87 with workers present when he conducted a traffic stop. The sheriff’s office said a vehicle was stopped for going 81 miles per hour in a 60-mile-per-hour zone. The driver of the vehicle, Camron Dairshawn Meyers, was arrested after Corporal Webster determined he was wanted out of Ector County according to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office.

During an investigation, Corporal Webster found 9 pounds of marijuana and $1400.

The sheriff’s office says Meyers was charged with Possession of Marijuana over 5 pounds but less than 50 pounds and for failing to Appear on Manufacture/Deliver Controlled Substance.