Next steps following San Angelo's local disaster declaration

SAN ANGELO, Texas - An local disaster declaration was issued after Saturday’s storms devastating many parts of the city of San Angelo.

According to City of San Angelo Mayor, Brenda Gunter, issuing the emergency declaration was a necessity.

“We know we are going to need to apply for some help, FEMA and whatever other funds there are, to help take care of some of these folks,” explained Mayor Gunter, since it’s not possible to get financial aid without the declaration.

So, what are the next steps set in place after the declaration?

The answer is to allow officials to do their job, and what citizens can do is to keep the roads clear in the affected areas, for the rebuilding process to move quickly.

However, help from community members is also needed in many ways.

For those who can give financially, they are urging to please donate to the San Angelo Area Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund.

Officials are asking for volunteers in the Bradford neighborhood to please sign in and out, they need to stay organized during these chaotic times.

Bradford Elementary school is accepting donations, tarps are especially needed but also small items like sunscreen.

“We have had an outpouring of resources and volunteers,” expressed Shane Kelton, who is the Director of Operations for the City of San Angelo.

Currently, everyone is in clean-up mode and rendering all sorts of aid.

If you have any services you’d like to provide, meet with city officials at Bradford Elementary school.